NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling: MCC Extends Date Till Today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for NEET UG 2024 stray vacancy counselling, allowing eligible candidates additional time to complete their choice-filling process. The updated schedule states that candidates can now register and pay until October 27. Specifically, registration is open until noon on October 27, and payment can be made until 3 PM the same day, according to the official notice.

Why was there an extension?

This extension follows numerous requests from NEET UG candidates, prompting the MCC to reopen the choice-filling option. “The Registration and Payment facility for Stray vacancy round of UG Counseling 2024 has been reopened due to many requests of candidates. Registration is available upto 12:00 noon of 27.10.2024 and Payment facility upto 03:00 PM of 27.10.2024,” read the official notification.

How to lock choices?

Candidates can lock their choices between 4 PM and 11:55 PM on October 27 on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The option is available exclusively for those who want to modify or change previously locked choices, while those content with their selections need not make any changes.

It is important to note that no new registrations are permitted in this phase. The MCC also stated that 1,184 seats remain available for the stray vacancy round. Candidates are reminded to approach their allotted institutions only after the official results are published and the allotment letter is available on the MCC website.