NEET UG 2024: Answer Key For National Eligibility Entrance Test Released At neet.ntaonline.in | iStock

NEET UG Answer Key 2024: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2024 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET UG 024 exam was conducted on May 5, 2024, in a pen-and-paper test mode. More than 24 lakh students from 557 Indian cities and 14 international cities took the exam.

Along with the NEET answer key, NTA will also upload the exam questions and candidates' offline responses (scanned images of OMR sheets). Through exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, candidates can download these materials by logging in with their application number and birthdate.

Steps To Download The Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Look for the answer key's link.

Step 3: Select the hyperlink.

Step 4: Enter your login information.

Step 5: A PDF file will launch on your computer.

Step 6: The answers are available for review in the documents.

Step 7: Download and save for later use.

It is recommended that candidates print off the answer key for their records. Following the release of the NEET 2024 provisional answer key, the NTA will open a window for candidates to submit objections, if any, for a fee per question.

To get in touch with NTA, candidates can email them at neet@nta.ac.in or give them a call at their special helpline, 01140759000. It is advised to keep an eye on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and nta.ac.in for updates on the NEET UG answer key regularly.

The Sequence Of Events After The Release Of NEET UG Answer Key

1. NTA will open the objection window for candidates

2. Review of objections and preparation of the final answer key

3. Marks calculation and preparation of NEET UG result

4. Release of the entrance exam scorecards and rankings for all of India, as well as the final answer key.