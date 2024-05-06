NTA Addresses Rumors Surrounding NEET (UG) 2024 Paper Leak Incident, Calls Them Baseless | iStock

Though the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 was successfully completed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, after an incident at a testing location, the NTA addressed concerns about how the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2024 has been administered.

What was the incident?

At Girls Higher Secondary Model School in Sawai Madhopur, Mandir, Mantown, there was an incorrect distribution of question papers by the Center Superintendent. Despite efforts by invigilators, some candidates left with question papers.

In a Public Notice, the NTA assured the public that aside from this single incident, the NEET (UG) 2024 examination proceeded smoothly at all other centers across the country and that the integrity of the examination process remains intact at other centers.

As per NTA's instructions, a re-exam of approximately 120 affected candidates from the Girls Higher Secondary Model School was conducted on May 5.

In its public notice, the NTA also said that it remains committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the NEET (UG) examination, which is crucial for medical aspirants nationw

NTA/X

What did NTA say in its press release?

Regarding posts circulating on social media platforms regarding the NEET (UG)-2024 Question Paper, NTA (National Testing Agency) has issued a press release, and has said that a perception is being created that the question paper got leaked before the commencement of the exam. The press release stated that in an attempt to set the record straight, NTA has informed candidates, parents, and all teachers concerned that NEET (UG) 2024 has been conducted successfully by the NTA across 4750 centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) on May 5, 2024.

Additionally, NTA has also stated that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground. "To put rumors to test, it is also stated that every single Question Paper (QP) has been accounted for", said the press release.

NTA calls rumours surrounding the paper leak "mischievous and preposterous"

In its press release today, NTA clarified that the picture of the question paper that was leaked yesterday is being linked to an alleged incident of paper leak, and called the linking "mischievous and preposterous". NTA also added that there is no way any external person/agency can access exam centres, once an examination has started.

It further added that all other photographs of question papers being circulated on social media have no relation to the actual examination question paper which was administered.

NTA stated that every time there has been a case of malpractice/impersonation, the agency has taken strict action on impersonators/candidates.

Additionally, NTA said that it also conducts post-exam data analysis, to detect cases of Unfair Means (UFM). Action on UFM cases, it said, is taken as per extant rules, which includes cancellation of candidature and debarment from future examinations.

The press release concluded with NTA requesting parents, teachers and all concerned to not pay heed to rumours and concentrate on forthcoming examinations.