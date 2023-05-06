NEET UG 2023 Postponed in Manipur after violence breaks out; NTA to announce new dates soon

The students will be informed of the revised schedule via automatic email and call. | NEET UG 2023

Imphal: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 Exam, which was set to take place tomorrow, May 7, 2023, has been postponed for the state of Manipur.

Candidates who registered to appear for the national medical entrance test from Manipur must note that the exam has been postponed due to the ongoing unrest in the state.

An official notice released by the National Testing Agency stated that the exam will be held at a later date. The students will be informed of the revised schedule via automatic email and call.

Read Also NEET UG 2023: PM Modi prepones Karnataka roadshow due to medical entrance test

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, the MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh requested the NTA to reschedule or postpone the exam for exam centres in the state as students will not be able to take NEET UG tomorrow under the current circumstances and broadband and internet connectivity issues.

This comes after violent clashes broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people. The clashes were reported after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The NEET UG 2023, however, will be conducted as per schedule in other states and union territories of the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - undergraduate (NEET-UG) tomorrow, on May 7, 2023.

The test will be held from 2:00 PM and 5:20 PM for students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses. The exam will be held for 18,72,341 students in 499 exam centres across the country and abroad, as per media reports.

(With inputs from ANI)