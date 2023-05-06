NEET UG 2023: Check dress code, what to carry, exam centre instructions

NEET UG 2023 | Representative image

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - undergraduate (NEET-UG) tomorrow, on May 7, 2023. The test will be held from 2:00 PM and 5:20 PM for students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Last year, the strict NEET-UG dress code sparked a row after security personnel frisked students inapropriately in the Kollam district of Kerala. Following the incident, the NTA has released guidelines on frisking students alongside the NEET UG dresscode.

Here's all you need to know as a candidate appearing for NEET UG 2023:

Avoid carrying or wearing any metallic jewelry or accessories as you will have to undergo a frisking process with metal detectors.

Candidates who are wearing cultural clothing at the Examination Centre, they should report to their centres at least an hour before the prescribed reporting time.

Candidates are wearing clothing with big buttons, badges, brooches, etc., will have to undergo a thorough checking with a metal detector.

Light coloured clothes with long sleeves are not permitted and shoes are not permitted inside the exam centre.

A comprehensive list of prohibited materials can be found in the NEET 2023 information handout. Students should note that female students can only be frisked by female security personnel behind closed curtains.

What documents to carry to NEET UG 2023 exam centre

Admit Card: Students can find their NEET UG 2023 admit cards and exam city intimation slips on neet.nta.nic.in. On the exam day, aspirants must carry all pages of the admit card, printed on an A4 paper in colour.

The admit card may also contain a self-declaration form which is to be filled by candidates in their own handwriting. Students will be asked to sign the form at the exam venue, in the presence of an invigilator.

Student ID: Candidates are expected to carry a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, etc.

Photographs: Students have to carry at least two recent passport-size photographs which were uploaded while submitting the NEET 2023 application form.

The NTA is to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam for 18,72,341 students in 499 exam centres across the country and abroad. The exam will be held between 2:00 PM and 5:20 PM for students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

NEET UG 2023: Exam day guidelines

Students must assemble at the exam centre by the reporting time.

Nothing other than the NEET Admit Card and a photograph will be permitted inside.

Candidates' finger impressions will be recorded and they will be given the booklet to fill out 15 minutes before the exam begins.

For the benefit of students, invigilators will announce times at the starting time, half-time, and towards the end of the examination

Candidates will be required to sign the answer sheet twice, once at the start of the exam and again at the end.

The invigilator gives each candidate a ballpoint pen and candidates will be given around 5 minutes to unseal the booklet and count the number of pages.

It is mandatory for the students to submit the OMR sheet to the invigilator before leaving the exam hall.