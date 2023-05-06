NEET UG 2023: PM Modi prepones Karnataka roadshow due to medical entrance test

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi's 25-km roadshow begins in Bengaluru | ANI

Bengaluru: The 26-kilometer BJP roadshow, led by Prime Minister Modi, has been preponed to Saturday, May 6, 2023, as the National Testing Agency is to conduct the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination for 2023 tomorrow, on May 7 at 2 pm.

The roadshow distance will be shortened on May 7 and the processions will conclude before 11:30 am, according to BJP MPTejasvi Surya. Taking to the microblogging site, Surya tweeted, "On account of NEET exams on 7th of May, Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji directed us to prepone the 26 km road show to the 6th of May and shorten the roadshow distance on 7th to conclude it before 1130 am.

His one line directive was - ‘I don’t want even a single medical student in Bengaluru to be inconvenienced’. Proud to belong to a political party that is so sensitive & responsible to our students."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While PM Modi's 36-kilometer roadshow was set for Saturday, with the goal of covering 17 Bengaluru constituencies in a single day, the roadshow was later divided between Saturday and Sunday. Consequently, NEET applicants took to Twitter asking for a solution since the rally traffic would make it difficult for them to reach the exam location on time.

The NTA is to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam for 18,72,341 students in 499 exam centres across the country and abroad. The exam will be held between 2:00 PM and 5:20 PM for students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Students can find their NEET UG 2023 admit cards and exam city intimation slips on neet.nta.nic.in. On the exam day, aspirants must carry all pages of the admit card, printed on an A4 paper in colour. Candidates must also carry all documents and a photo, as instructed by the NTA.

The admit card may also contain a self-declaration form which is to be filled by candidates in their own handwriting. Students will be asked to sign the form at the exam venue, in the presence of an invigilator.