NEET UG 2023: NTA releases admit card at neet.nta.nic.in; check details

The candidates will have to present their respective admit cards on the day of the exam. | Representative image

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 today, on May 4, 2023. Candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam can find their admit cards at - neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has already released the city intimation slips for NEET UG and is set to administer the exam on this Sunday, May 7, 2023.

How to download the NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards

Candidates must visit the official NTA website for NEET UG 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Select the admit card link visible on the homepage

Type in your application number, date of birth, and password in the admit card link and press enter.

Once the NEET admit card is displayed, download the document for future reference.

Exam day instructions

The candidates will have to present their respective admit cards on the day of the exam, without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

On the exam day, aspirants must carry all pages of the admit card, printed on an A4 paper in colour. Candidates must also carry all documents and a photo, as instructed by the NTA.

The admit card may also contain a self-declaration form which is to be filled by candidates in their own handwriting. Students will be asked to sign the form at the exam venue, in the presence of an invigilator.