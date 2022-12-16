NEET UG 2023: NTA releases exam date; check details here

NEET UG 2023: NTA releases exam date | Istock Images

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is going to conduct the NEET UG 2023 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate) on May 7, 2023. The examination body will start the registration process for pan-India medical entrance examinations. The NEET UG 2023 application form will be available on the official websites-- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. After the NEET UG 2023 application form is out, candidates will be able to register on the official website.

The NTA is also going to launch the medical examination's information brochure. It will mention all the details about NEET UG 2023 like exam pattern, syllabus, application details, eligibility, and qualification criteria among other information. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board will be considered eligible to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam. The qualification must include Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects), and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English as a core course.

In addition, NRI candidates, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Foreign Nationals who comply with the eligibility criteria set by the respective State Governments, Institutions, and the Government of India will be able to register too.