As per the revised MBBS academic calendar recently on its official website, nmc.org.in., the admission procedure will be completed by 15 December 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
JEE Mains 2023 dates out: When will NTA announce dates for NEET UG? | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
As the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced JEE (Main) 2023 dates, the medical aspirants are now eagerly waiting for updates on the medical entrance dates.

Although no official exam dates have been announced by the concerned officials yet, it is likely that the NEET UG Exam 2023 will be conducted in May next year.

However, no official confirmation has been given by the NTA officials yet.

JEE Mains 2023:

Online submission of Application form 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 and session 1 exam will be conducted 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January" while session 2 exam date will be announced later on the website.

