 NEET UG 2023: Chemistry paper 'tricky', overall paper easier than last year
The order of difficulty in different subjects marked botany as the easiest, followed by zoology. Physics was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. However Chemistry was rated as the most difficult of all subjects.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2023 exam | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 yesterday, May 7 in pen and paper mode in 13 languages.

The pen-and-paper exam, which was conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM across around 500 centres, comprises 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs) on four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Four marks are be awarded for every right answer while one mark will is deducted for every wrong answer. 

According to various students. The overall difficulty of NEET UG 2023 was easy to moderate.

“Chemistry was rated as the most difficult of all subjects. Inorganic and organic chemistry had more weight compared to physical chemistry. Botany was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. Zoology also consisted mostly of easy and moderate questions," said Dr Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live.

article-image

The exam was slightly easier than the previous year (NEET 2022), according to the various media reports but Chemistry paper was rated as tough.

“The questions in Chemistry were more tricky and lengthy than last year. The rest of the subjects were almost of similar difficulty compared to last year," said Aakash Byju’s Director.

NEET (UG) is the mandatory screening test to pursue MBBS, BDS and several other health science courses at institutes across the country. This year, more than 20 lakh students had registered for the test, which is conducted in 13 languages namely English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

