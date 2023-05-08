NEET UG 2023: Medical aspirants relieved by 'unexpectedly easy' paper

Representational Image | PTI

Mumbai: The medical aspirants breezed through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate (UG) courses, held across the country on Sunday.

The pen-and-paper exam, which was conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM across around 500 centres, comprises 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs) on four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Four marks are be awarded for every right answer while one mark will is deducted for every wrong answer.

The aspirants found the test, especially the Biology section, to be largely easy. Barring a few tricky questions, much of the paper was on expected lines, they said.

"The test was relatively simple. While the Biology section had a few questions that required sound conceptual understanding, it was easy to attempt. I couldn't perform as well in Physics, but Chemistry was normal. There were several questions from previous years' papers and the mock tests I had taken," said Astha Gupta, a candidate from Aligarh.

Azzam Shahab, an aspirant from Mumbai, offered a similar review. "The physics questions were a bit tough. Biology was unexpectedly easy and Chemistry was normal. Overall, it was Avery balanced paper with equal weightage to all topics," he said.

Gaurav Sharma, Assistant Director, Aakash Byju's, however offered a different assessment of the exam, categorising Physics as easy and Chemistry a bit difficult in Physical Chemistry section due to theoretical problems in assertion reason based type questions. For him, the Zoology part of of Biology was easy while Botany questions were of medium difficulty level.

NEET (UG) is the mandatory screening test to pursue MBBS, BDS and several other health science courses at institutes across the country. This year, more than 20 lakh students had registered for the test, which is conducted in 13 languages namely English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.