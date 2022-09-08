NEET UG 2022: NTA to announce details of counselling on these websites

Representational image | PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, September 7. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 have been made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Rajasthan's Tanishka has topped the exam, with Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi securing the All-India Rank 2 and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka gained the third position.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has also put out a tweet congratulating students, parents, invigilators, institutes, state governments, etc., while also assuring the candidates of releasing the details and schedule of counselling on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Directorate of States as applicable.

