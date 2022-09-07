NEET UG 2022: Rajasthan's Tanishka is AIR 1; check names of other toppers here |

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, September 7. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 have been made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Rajasthan's Tanishka has topped the exam, with Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi securing the All-India Rank 2 and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka gained the third position.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations. This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17, drawing a total of 18.72 lakh applicants. 3,570 locations across 497 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities hosted the medical admission exam.

Candidates can get the NEET result link on the following websites:

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

To download the NEET UG 2022 Scorecard:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the NTA's official website.

Click the NEET UG 2022 result link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and birthdate.

Results for NEET UG 2022 will show up on the screen.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 scorecard after downloading it for future use.

A total of 993069 students have passed NEET UG 2022 exam.