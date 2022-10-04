NEET UG 2022: MCC releases state counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling |

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 state counselling schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on their official website - mcc.nic.in.

AIQ Counselling

The round one registrations for the All India Quota will begin on October 11 and for Deemed Plus Central Institutes on October 10. On October 17, the state counselling process will begin. There will be two more rounds for BDS/B. Sc. Nursing programmes: the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round. The UG academic session will begin on November 15.

State Counselling

According to the schedule, the first round of state counselling will take place from October 17 to October 28. The second round of counselling will be held at MCC from November 7 to November 18, 2022.

State Mop-Up round

A mop-up round of counselling for candidates will also be held from December 6 to December 12, 2022. The academic session for undergraduate courses will begin on November 15.