NEET UG 2021: NTA extends application form correction date to October 14

After being engulfed with requests from candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the last date for correcting application forms to October 14, 2021. The NTA had earlier extended the date for the same from October 10 to October 13, 2021.

The last opportunity to modify the particulars in the First and Second Phase of the online application form of NEET UG 2021 ends at 11:50 pm on October 14.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is now providing the last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the First and Second Phase of Online Application Form for NEET (UG) – 2021,” read the official notice of NTA.

The NTA notice advises the candidates to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address .

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:56 PM IST