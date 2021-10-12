Delay in NEET results trying patience of students

Students are tearing their hair out over yet another delay in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) results. Nearly 16.14 lakh students registered for NEET 2021 out of which 95% of students appeared.

Incidentally, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also extended the NEET 2021 application form correction facility to October 13. With this extension, candidates can make changes or corrections in their NEET 2021 phase 1 and phase 2 registrations.

Candidates who took the exam are tired of waiting for the results. The stress is getting the better of them, it seems. “I am feeling slightly disturbed because of the changing dates. The NTA has extended the registration dates and they are not even releasing the answer key. At least if that is released, I would have got an estimate of my score and start planning ahead,” says Gouresh Soni of Jalgaon.

According to Nidhi Lodaya of Mumbai, admission windows of many other disciplines are about to close or have closed. “I have given my best in the NEET but I’m not sure I’ll score well. If I don’t get through, I have no option left but to wait for the next academic year to get registered for another course or to reappear for the NEET next year. Admissions for other graduate courses that I had applied for earlier have been shut.”

“This was my second attempt and once again going through this waiting period is tough for me. The anxiety is growing and the uncertainty about the future is irritating as seats in other courses are fast filling up,” says another NEET candidate, Ruth Padale of Aurangabad.

Pragyesh Meena of Kota appeared for the third time this year. He too is tired of waiting for the answer key and the result date. This year, if he does not score well, he plans to go abroad and study something which will be worth his while.

Regular announcements about the delay in results in different media is also stressing candidates. Mumbai-based Nidhi adds that the daily headlines on the changes makes matters worse. “NEET results to be declared anytime soon,” “NEET answer key to be released today,” are building hopes every day but after that nothing happens,” she added.

And in all this commotion, there is Nida Malik, the odd candidate who is not as perturbed with the delay in results. “After studying hard for two consecutive years, I have finally got a vacation. Once the results are up, the study part will resume again so am making the most of the free time now.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:00 AM IST