JEE Advanced 2021: Final answer key, results to be declared on October 15

Today, October 11, was the last day to submit objections for the provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. The JEE answer key was released by IIT Kharagpur yesterday. The objections were to be submitted by 5 pm today.

After the submission of all the objections, changes will be made on the basis of valid objections. The final answer key and the JEE Advanced 2021 result will be released on October 15, on its official website.

The JEE advanced result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates cannot raise any objections to the final answer key.

Earlier, the authorities had said that if a question in the exam is found incorrect, full marks will be given to all the candidates for that particular question.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:59 PM IST