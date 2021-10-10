JEE Advanced answer key declared at jeeadv.ac.in; challenges accepted till October 11

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam 2021. The answer key can be downloaded online from jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key till 5 pm on October 11. The final answer key and JEE Advanced result, will be published on October 15.

You can download the answer key online by following these steps

Step1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'answer key challenge' link

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and login

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout

JEE Advanced which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 surge. The exam was held on October 3.

The JEE Advanced exam comprised of two papers, each held for a duration of three hours. Moreover, each paper was divided into three sections - will have three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics

