NEET PG Result 2024: When Will NBEMS Release NEET Medical Exam Results? Direct Link To Download Scorecards

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to announce the results of the NEET PG 2024 examination shortly. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check their results on the official NBEMS websites at natboard.edu.in & nbe.edu.in.

Result Format & Tie-Breaker Criteria

The results will be released in a PDF format, listing the marks of all candidates who participated in the exam. In case of a tie, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria:

- Highest number of correct responses in the question paper

- Age of the candidate (older candidate ranked higher)

- Aggregate percentage in all MBBS Professional Examinations (or FMG Examination percentage for Indian Citizens/OCI who obtained their Primary Medical Qualifications from outside India)

Validity of Results and Counselling Process

The NEET PG 2024 results will be valid only for the current admission session (2024-25) for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. NBEMS will publish the counselling schedule after the results are announced, and the process for admission into specialization courses will commence only after the completion of the NEET PG 2024 counselling.

Marking Scheme and Qualifying Percentile

The marking scheme for the exam includes 4 marks for each correct answer, -1 mark for each incorrect answer (with a 25% negative marking policy), and no marks deducted for unattempted questions. Candidates must secure the 50th percentile to qualify, while the qualifying percentile is 40th for SC/ST/OBC categories and 45th for UR PwD candidates.

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking the NEET PG 2024 result:

1.Visit the official website: Go to the official NBEMS websites: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

2. Find the result link: Look for the link labelled "NEET PG 2024 Result" on the homepage. It might be under the "Latest Announcements" or "Results" section.

3. Click on the result link: Click on the provided result link to be redirected to the result page.

4. Enter your details: On the result page, enter your NEET PG 2024 roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

5. Submit the information: After entering the details, click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

6. View and download your result: Your NEET PG 2024 result will be displayed on the screen. Check your score, rank, and qualifying status.

7. Download and print: Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

8. Check cut-off marks: Along with the result, check the cut-off marks provided on the same page to see if you've qualified.

By following these steps, you can easily access your NEET PG 2024 result once it's officially released.