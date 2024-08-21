NEET PG 2024: No Answer Key To Be Released; Know How Marks Will Be Calculated

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that it will not release the answer key for the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, as stated in the information bulletin. The results of NEET PG 2024 will be declared soon on the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

According to the information bulletin, "NBEMS shall not entertain any request for sharing any content of the examination, including answer keys/answer sheets."

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11, after several delays, for admission to postgraduate medical programs such as MD, MS, MDS, and others. For the first time, the exam was held in two shifts, with approximately 2.28 lakh candidates appearing at 416 examination centers.

To prepare the NEET PG 2024 results, NBEMS has adopted the process used by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for exams conducted in multiple shifts, such as the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET).

The marks obtained by candidates will be normalized and converted into percentile scores, similar to the normalization process used by AIIMS. The percentile score will indicate the percentage of candidates who have scored equal to or less than the specific percentile in the exam. The percentile score will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties between candidates.

The normalization process involves the following steps:

1. Distribution of examinees in multiple shifts: Candidates will be randomly allotted to different shifts to ensure equal distribution and avoid bias.

2. Preparation of results in each shift: Results will be prepared in the form of raw scores, percentages, subject-wise percentiles, and total percentile. The total percentile will not be an average of individual subject percentiles."