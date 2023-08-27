NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC To Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

NEET UG 2023: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The seat allotment result for Round 2 of NEET PG 2023 will be announced tomorrow, August 28. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the result for those candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2023. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the NEET PG Round 2 Counselling schedule, candidates who will be provisionally offered seats in the second round of counselling will have to report to the allotted college/ institute to confirm their admission status between August 29 and September 05, 2023. The Round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2023 will begin on September 08 and end on September 13, 2023.

Direct Link: NEET PG Seat Allotment List 2023

Steps to check NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'PG Medical' tab.

You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link for seat allotment result.

Now, enter your login credentials and click on submit button.

Your NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

