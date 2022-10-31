e-Paper Get App
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC warns candidates about offline admissions

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC warns candidates about offline admissions

MCC started the registration process for the mop round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 today, October 31.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
File Photo |
New Delhi: Today, October 31, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) warned NEET PG candidates concerning the registration process of mop up round of NEET PG Counselling 2022.

“Many PG DNB institutes have taken offline admission of candidates for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2022. All such offline admissions which have not been generated through MCC portal will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ and such seats will automatically come in the seat matrix of Mop Up round for seat processing if not reported online,” said the official notification by MCC.

This has also led to the registration module for the mop up round being kept on hold in order to make sure that the institutes, which provided offline admission, can submit details of the same on the official portal of MCC. 15 insititutes have been listed by the MCC for violating the rules.

article-image

MCC started the registration process for the mop round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 today. Candidates can register till November 4 through the website - mcc.nic.in. 

