NEET PG counseling 2022: Mop-up round begins today, check dates here

New Delhi: A counseling mop-up round for National Eligibility cum Entrance test Postgraduate (NEETPG) 2022 will begin today, October 31. The counselling will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

To begin the process for online registration, candidates can visit the official website of mcc.nic.in. The last date for the counselling is November 4, 2022.

Those, who could not get seat in round 1 and round 2 NEET PG 2022 counseling processes, will be able to submit their registrations in the mop-up round.

November 1, 2022 is the date for the choice-filling process of the mop-up round.

The candidates who opted out of NEET PG 2022 counseling after rounds 1 or 2 by failing to show up at the allotted college are also eligible to apply, but they will need to register again for the mop-up round.