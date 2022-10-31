Kerala NEET PG 2022: Round 2 provisional allotment list out; here's how to check

Kerala NEET PG 2022: Round 2 provisional allotment list out |

On Saturday, The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) declared the provisional allotment list for Kerala NEET PG 2022 phase 2. Candidates can check the results on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

In total, 852 seats are allotted in the provisional allotment list, out of which 30 seats are reserved for service quota candidates.

Here's how to check Kerala NEET PG 2022 result:

1) Visit the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

2) Select the PG Medical 2022 link.

3) Go to allotment lists and choose Phase 2 provisional allotment list.

4) View the list and verify your roll number.

The final seat allocation will be out on Monday and details about seat locking and further process will be announced post the final allotment list, an officer stated.