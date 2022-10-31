e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala NEET PG 2022: Round 2 provisional allotment list out; here's how to check

Kerala NEET PG 2022: Round 2 provisional allotment list out; here's how to check

In total, 852 seats are allotted in Kerala NEET PG 2022 provisional allotment list, out of which 30 seats are reserved for service quota candidates.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Kerala NEET PG 2022: Round 2 provisional allotment list out |
Follow us on

On Saturday, The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) declared the provisional allotment list for Kerala NEET PG 2022 phase 2. Candidates can check the results on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

In total, 852 seats are allotted in the provisional allotment list, out of which 30 seats are reserved for service quota candidates.

Read Also
HP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round two list for MD, MS, DNB released at amruhp.ac.in.
article-image

Here's how to check Kerala NEET PG 2022 result:

1) Visit the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

2) Select the PG Medical 2022 link.

3) Go to allotment lists and choose Phase 2 provisional allotment list.

4) View the list and verify your roll number.

The final seat allocation will be out on Monday and details about seat locking and further process will be announced post the final allotment list, an officer stated.

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Updated schedule out; know more here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Updated schedule out; know more here

Tripura NEET UG 2022: Seat allotment list for round 1 out; know how to download

Tripura NEET UG 2022: Seat allotment list for round 1 out; know how to download

Kerala NEET PG 2022: Round 2 provisional allotment list out; here's how to check

Kerala NEET PG 2022: Round 2 provisional allotment list out; here's how to check

DU Admissions 2022: Second seat allotment list for UG programs out; know more here

DU Admissions 2022: Second seat allotment list for UG programs out; know more here

University in Ukraine cancels residency permits of over 350 Indian students

University in Ukraine cancels residency permits of over 350 Indian students