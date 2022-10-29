HP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round two list for MD, MS, DNB released at amruhp.ac.in.

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional merit list has been released by the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla. Candidates seeking admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in Himachal Pradesh can access the second round provisional merit list via the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

The state's NEET PG counselling is being handled by the Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, on behalf of the DMER Shimla. The university has released the provisional NEET PG merit list for the second round for MD, MS, and DNB courses.

According to the university's notification, the MCC has not yet released the list of candidates who have joined the second round of online counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, so the Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2 allotment result has been postponed and will be announced on November 1.