Here's why Netizens are trolling IIT Kharagpur

CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Netizens took to Twitter after Delhi CM and former IIT Kharagpur student, Arvind Kejriwal, asked to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes to help the country prosper. Citizens trolled the IIT and asked it to apologize for the statements made by CM Kejriwal.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency notes. If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency notes, our country will prosper. I will write to the prime minister in a day or two on this," said the minister to PTI.

