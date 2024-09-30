NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court Hearing Resumes Today; Check Counselling Schedule, Hearing Expectations & More Details Inside

The Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear pleas today, September 30, concerning alleged discrepancies in the NEET PG exam and its results. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is expected to address the case this afternoon. In the meantime, the NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule has not been released, although the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has indicated that it will be announced soon. Candidates can find updates at nbe.edu.in or mcc.nic.in.

What happened in the previous hearing?

In the previous Supreme Court hearing regarding NEET PG 2024, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) provided a response about last-minute changes to the exam. However, the court noted the absence of representation from the Central Government, which led to the adjournment of the hearing until today.

When did the exam took place?

The NEET PG 2024 exam took place on August 11, and the results were announced on August 23. Yet, the NBE has not released the NEET PG 2024 scorecards. Around 19 candidates have petitioned the Supreme Court, contesting the NBE’s decision to withhold the answer key, question paper, and individual response sheets. Their plea highlights concerns about discrepancies in the results and last-minute alterations to the exam format.

Counselling schedule updates

Although the final judgment on the NEET PG 2024 exam is still pending, the MCC began the registration process for NEET PG counselling on September 20, 2024. Students who passed the NEET PG exam can register for counselling via the official website at mcc.nic.in.

MCC will soon release the NEET PG counselling schedule 2024 for 50% All India Quota seats. As per a notification on the official website, the counselling schedule will be released "Soon". There are a total of four rounds in the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round, and Online Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.