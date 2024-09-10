NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the scorecards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 today, September 10. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the scorecards on the official websites, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

While the results were initially declared on August 23, the individual scorecards containing detailed information about the candidates' performance will be available today. It is expected that counseling will commence soon after the release of the scorecards.

Here's how to download the NEET PG 2024 scorecards:

Step 1: Visit either of the official websites — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Step 2: Click on the NEET-PG 2024 tab.

Step 3: Select the NEET PG 2024 scorecard link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials — Registration ID and Password.

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Regarding the NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee counseling for All India quota seats via mcc.nic.in, while the state authorities will conduct state quota NEET PG counselling. The committee is yet to release the counseling schedule.

The admission process is anticipated to consist of three rounds, followed by an online stray vacancy mop-up round. The MCC will conduct NEET PG 2024 counseling for 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats for government, private, and government-aided medical colleges.

The medical entrance examination for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and Diploma programs was conducted on August 11 in two shifts at 416 venues across 170 cities. The results were announced on August 23. As many as 2,28,540 candidates took the exam, which was conducted in English for 3 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of 200 MCQs divided into three parts.

For general and EWS category candidates, a minimum of 50 percentile is required to qualify for counseling, while SC, ST, and OBC category candidates must score at least 40 percentile.