 IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released At ibps.in; Download Till December 24
IBPS has released the Specialist Officer Mains scorecard 2025 on ibps.in. Candidates can check marks for IT, AFO, Law and Marketing Officer posts using their login details. The last date to download the scorecard is December 24, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 | Official Website (ibpsonline.ibps.in)

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025: The IBPS Specialist Officer Mains exam scorecard has been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Applicants for the positions of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, and Marketing Officer can view their IBPS SO mains scorecard on the official website, ibps.in. To download the IBPS SO scorecard 2025 for the main test, they must enter their registration number, roll number, date of birth, or password on the login tab. December 24, 2025 is the deadline for downloading the IBPS SO mains scorecard. Candidates who pass the main exam must show up for the interview.

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Candidates should follow these instructions to download the IBPS SO scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click the link "Scores of Online Mains Examination for CRP SPL-XV" on the webpage.

Step 3: The screen will display a new page.

Step 4: Click on the CRP SPL-XV-Specialist Officers Online Mains Exam Scores.

Step 5: The screen will display the login page.

Step 6: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.

Step 7: The IBPS SO scorecard will show up on the screen.

Step 8: Save it after downloading it.

Direct link to download scorecard

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025: Details mentioned in scorecard

Name of the exam

Candidate’s name

Roll number / Registration number

Date of the Mains examination

Exam type

Maximum marks

Subject-wise marks obtained

Section-wise cut-off marks

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

