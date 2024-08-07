NEET PG 2024: Candidates Allege 'Torture' After Exam Centre Changed Just 3 Days Prior To The Exam

NEET PG 2024: Candidates Alleges 'Torture' After Exam Centre Changed Just 3 Days Prior To The Exam | Freepik Image

The NEET PG 2024 exam has been riddled with controversies right from start. The exam was first postponed overnight and then the aspirants were allocated centres that were located far from their preferred choice. Now, once again just three days prior to the exam - the exam centre for some of the aspirants have been changed.

Some NEET PG 2024 students have had their exam locations changed in reaction to the recent controversy surrounding remote testing locations. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has been requested to reassess the exam centres allotted to applicants by student organisations, medical associations, and Members of Parliament.

The exam is set for this Sunday, August 11, and the admit cards is expected to be out anytime now. Aspirants voiced their disapproval of the reassigned cities because they are situated further away than the ones that were indicated as preferred. The predicament of candidates is exacerbated by the unfavourable weather seen throughout India during the monsoon season.

Aspirants express frustration

Taking to social media platform, 'X' candidates expressed their plight and displeasure about the whole situation.

A candidate wrote, "centre changed my own state MP To raipur by NBEMS at this last moment where I should go now I got stucked and lost hopes of neet pg examination why NBEMS is playing with DOCTORS #neetpgsingleslot #NEETPGExamCenterAllocation #neetpg"

To raipur by NBEMS at this last moment where I should go now I got stucked and lost hopes of neet pg examination why NBEMS is playing with DOCTORS 😭🙏🏻#neetpgsingleslot #NEETPGExamCenterAllocation#neetpg pic.twitter.com/EKkiZXvwHO — Pankaj Jhajhria 🇮🇳 (@pankajjhajhriax) August 7, 2024

Another prominent association posted about the centre change just three days prior to the exam and said, "You won't believe the drama that's been unfolding since January this year about #NEETPG2024. @NbeIndia just sent another email and message three days ago, switching the center for so many students again. People have already booked their tickets and flights, but they've received a new message for center today. I wonder if @NbeIndia is considering the impact on doctors' futures and mental health. #medtwitter #NEETPGUPDATE #NEETPG2024 #NEETPG #NEETPGExamCentreAllocation"

While, others expressed their anger over the mismanaged exam system this year. "Forget postponement. At this point, all aspirants should unite and just boycott this exam and NBE. They have always taken our plights casually because we are dancing on their actions. All kinds of limits is crossed this year. A complete circus #NEETPG2024 #NeetPG_mismanagement," a user wrote on X.

You won't believe the drama that's been unfolding since January this year about #NEETPG2024. @NbeIndia just sent another email and message three days ago, switching the center for so many students again.

People have already booked their tickets and flights, but they've received… pic.twitter.com/ltvOQqV879 — ALL FMGs ASSOCIATION(AFA) (@official_afa_) August 7, 2024

Forget postponement. At this point, all aspirants should unite and just boycott this exam and NBE. They have always taken our plights casually because we are dancing on their actions. All kinds of limits is crossed this year. A complete circus #NEETPG2024 #NeetPG_mismanagement — Barshita Debnath (@BabiDebnath) August 7, 2024

Another aspirant took to X to express about the harsh weather conditions in India and said, "#NEETPG2024 previously on 23 June exam, I was given my hometown JAMMU as centre. After postpone, I filled the prefences choices in 1st few hours, yet NBEMS gave me SRINAGAR, @JPNadda, sir plz tell me how to go in this weather , Highway closed. SHOULD I FLY TO MY CENTRE?"

My #NEETPG centre got changed from Delhi NCR to Patna just 3 days before the exam. 974 km far from my location. What kind of management is this? Anyone else who received the same? — ObsessiveCoffeeDisorder (@BhargaviDwivedi) August 7, 2024

#NEETPG2024 previously on 23 June exam, I was given my hometown JAMMU as centre. After postpone, I filled the prefences choices in 1st few hours, yet NBEMS gave me SRINAGAR, @JPNadda, sir plz tell me how to go in this weather , Highway closed. SHOULD I FLY TO MY CENTRE? pic.twitter.com/MA4X2nqLiA — Aakriti Khajuria (@KhajuriaAa3542) August 7, 2024

Meanwhile, there are also allegations floating on social media about alleged paper leak through telegram. With the NEET PG 2024 test only four days away, students are being advised to be wary of bogus paper leaks being sold on social media. Several Telegram groups and social media posts claim to have leaked exam papers, but there have been no real facts to back up these claims.