After NEET UG Debacle, NEET PG 2024 Faces Paper Leak Allegations On Social Media

With the NEET PG 2024 exam just four days away, students are being warned to be cautious of fake paper leaks being sold on social media. Several Telegram groups and social media posts are claiming to have leaked papers for the exam, but there are no concrete reports to support these claims.

Scammers are taking advantage of anxious students by selling fake leaked materials for up to Rs 70,000. Health activist Dr. Dhruv Chauhan has exposed these malicious claims by sharing screenshots of WhatsApp and Telegram chats on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

Hundreds of Telegram pages claiming to sale NEET PG papers , these frauds should be on Radar of Cyber crime and intelligence bureau because they might or might not have the papers which needs to be investigated.



Recieved these SS from some followers@CBIHeadquarters @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/TMWpSp1eo8 — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) August 7, 2024

As shown in the post, there are dedicated groups and Telegram channels titled "NEET PG Leaked Materials". Scammers claiming to sell papers for both shifts and charging huge sum of Rs 70,000.

Netizens Furious

One user voiced their disillusionment, saying, "I don’t think there’s any more faith to be lost; it’s all gone."

Another user slammed the lack of action from authorities, stating, "Scam... Who openly claims to have leaked the paper? Anyone can join the group; do they fear no repercussions? These posts have been on Twitter for days—are the NBE authorities blind?"

A Medical Doctor specializing in OBGYN shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between a paper leak facilitator and a NEET PG 2023 aspirant. The conversation reveals the aspirant thanking the facilitator, saying, "Sir, I scored 648 (ranked 433), thanks to your leaked materials," and adding, "I will recommend many candidates... thank you." This evidence raises further concerns about the integrity of these exams

Students are advised not to fall for these scams and not to make any payments as the National Board of Education has confirmed that the NEET PG 2024 exam will proceed as scheduled on August 11.

However, students have also expressed frustration over the "random" allocation of exam centres, with some reporting that their centres are located 800-1,000 km away from their homes. The NEET PG 2024 admit card, which will be released on August 8, will include the specific details of each candidate's exam venue.

Background

The NEET PG 2024 exam was originally scheduled for June but was postponed to August due to controversies surrounding NEET UG and UGC NET. This year's national entrance exams have witnessed major controversies, with last-minute cancellations and postponements.