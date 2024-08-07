 NEET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Direct Link & Revised Exam Dates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Direct Link & Revised Exam Dates

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Direct Link & Revised Exam Dates

After downloading the NEET PG admit card, candidates should carefully verify the details printed on it. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the exam conducting authority immediately.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2024 tomorrow, August 8, 2024. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login details.

The exam is scheduled for August 11, 2024, in two shifts in a single day and a single session in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will consist of a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), and candidates will have 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam.

How to Download:

1. Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the link for NEET PG 2024 admit card

3. Enter login details, including application number and password

4. Submit details and download the admit card

5. Take a printout for further reference

Read Also
NEET PG 2024 On August 11; DON'T Carry These Things To The Exam Hall!
article-image

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify the details printed on it. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the exam conducting authority immediately. It is also important to note that candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam center without their admit card, so they should make sure to bring it with them on the day of the exam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After NEET UG Debacle, NEET PG 2024 Faces Paper Leak Allegations On Social Media

After NEET UG Debacle, NEET PG 2024 Faces Paper Leak Allegations On Social Media

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Direct Link & Revised Exam Dates

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Direct Link & Revised Exam Dates

20 Bangladeshi Students In Gujarat Safe Amidst Political Crisis, Says State Edu Minister

20 Bangladeshi Students In Gujarat Safe Amidst Political Crisis, Says State Edu Minister

Mumbai: Mass Food Poisoning Affects 250 Students At Ashram Schools In Palghar; 150 Still Under...

Mumbai: Mass Food Poisoning Affects 250 Students At Ashram Schools In Palghar; 150 Still Under...

RSMSSB CET 2024 Notification Out, Apply From August 9; Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern &...

RSMSSB CET 2024 Notification Out, Apply From August 9; Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern &...