NEET PG 2024 On August 11; DON'T Carry These Things To The Exam Hall!

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted in one session, on a single day. The candidates will take the exam in a computer-based test format. According to the authorised proposal, the question paper will have multiple-choice test questions. The test consists of 200 questions with four answer options or diversions available in English only for each question.

The candidates can check the complete NEET PG 2024 information bulletin by clicking here.



What To NOT Carry For NEET PG 2024?

Candidates will not be allowed to take the following items beyond security check point in examination premises under any circumstances:

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc

Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band, Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc.

All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/ Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc.

Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottle etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices like wireless/Bluetooth device, spy camera etc.

Admit Card Details

Exam admission cards are expected to be given on August 8, 2024. Those who meet the conditions can download their admit cards from the official website in order to take the exam. Name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination center location, instructions for test day, date, and time are all included on the candidate's admit card.

Marking Scheme

Candidates are required to select the most accurate, best, or most appropriate response from among the four available answers for each question. You have three hours and thirty minutes to spare.

There will be a 25% mark deduction for wrong answers. Questions left unanswered will not be deducted from your score. Regardless of whether they have attempted the question or not, candidates can mark any question for review at any point during the exam. This provides them with an additional opportunity to review the questions prior to the exam period ending. Applicants are advised that the previously mentioned marking criteria will be used to evaluate questions that are marked for revision.

Below are important points for candidates to remember while appearing for the exam.

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

Which institutionsInstitutions Accept NEET PG Score?

1. AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

3. JIPMER, Puducherry

4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru

5. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum