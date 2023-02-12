NEET PG 2023 registrations to end today nbe.edu.in; exam not postponed

The application correction window for the students who registered between February 9-12 will be opened on March 15, 2023. | Unsplash(Representative Image)

Mumbai: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 registrations are to close today, February 12, 2023. The elligible candidates can still apply for NEET PG 2023 through the official website- nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2023 has not been postponed and will be conducted on March 5, 2023, as confirmed by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a parliamentery session.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also extended the internship eligibility cut-off date from 30 June to 11 August for MBBS students, allowing all candidates who finish their internships by August 11 to apply for NEET PG 2023.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) reopened the NEET PG registration window on February 9, 2023, for those candidates who were eligible after revised internship cutoffs.

The application correction window for the students who registered between February 9-12 will be opened on March 15, 2023.

How to register for NEET PG 2023?

Go the official NEET PG websites - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Click on the application form link for NEET PG 2023

Use a functional email id and password

Enter login credentials and submit

Enter academic, personal details and fill NEET application form

Upload necessary documents for NEET 2023 form

Save and finally submit the application

NEET PG 2023 registration fees

Candidates coming from the General, Other Backward Caste(OBC) and Economically Weaker Section(EWS) categories have to pay Rs 4,250 as a registration fee, while Scheduled Caste(SC), Scheduled Tribe(ST), and Person with Disability(PwD) students will be asked to pay Rs 3,250 as a registration fee.

