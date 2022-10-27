NEET PG 2022: UP NEET Counselling round 2 merit list tomorrow

Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 merit list will be declared by Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) tomorrow, on October 28, 2022.

Candidates would be able to download the merit list from the official website - upneet.gov.in.

Candidates must select the NEET PG Counseling Round 2 Merit List link from the homepage of the official website. After that, to log in, provide their email address and NEET PG roll number. The merit list for round 2 will be shown on the screen.

The online choice-filling process can be finished by candidates whose names are on the merit list between October 29 and October 30 from 4 pm to 2 pm. On November 1 or November 2, following the completion of the choice-filling procedure, the results are expected to be made public. From November 2 to 5, 2022, applicants can download the seat allotment letter and finish the admissions procedure at the designated institution.

The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 online application process started on October 20 and the registration deadline was October 25. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, the admissions counselling process has begun for the MD, MS, Diploma, DNB, and MDS programmes.