UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Last day to register for round 2 today; Here's how to register

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Last day to register for round 2 today

The final date to apply for the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 is today, October 25. Postgraduate medical aspirants have a chance to apply for phase 2 of counselling for admission to MD and MS programmes at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. NEET counselling under the state quota seats is conducted by the state authorities. The round 2 merit list will be announced on October 28.

As per the UP NEET counselling dates of 2022, the choice-filling application window is going to start on October 29 at 4 pm and it will remain open until October 30, 2 pm. Candidates will not have the option to edit the choices that are once locked. MD and MS programme aspirants must fill in their choices in the order of preferences, as the PG allotment will be done depending on the choices submitted by the candidates.

The UP NEET PG counselling result will be announced in the first week of November. Candidates can complete their seat allotment from November 2 to November 5.

Here's how to register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2022:

1. Open the official website -- upneet.gov.in.

2. Select the registration link on the homepage.

3. Key in the required credentials.

4. Fill out the application form and click on submit.

5. Download the application form and get a hard copy for future use.