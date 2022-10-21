NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court allows NMC to extend admission deadline

Representative Image | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted National Medical Commission (NMC) the chance to extend the last date of admissions of the NEET PG candidates.

The Supreme Court has asked the commission to complete the admission procedure of PG candidates by November 25.

The decision was taken by Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Koli who stated that explanation provided by NMC is bonafide.

The extension, which was asked by NMC, was based on an order passed by the Supreme Court in 2016 wherein it ruled that commission cannot conduct admissions in PG medical courses after May 31.

NMC has claimed that due to Covid pandemic and lockdowns, counselling for both 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years was not conducted on time.

On its official website, natboard.edu.in, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) recently announced the updated cut-off scores for NEET PG counselling 2022. Given that there were many open seats in the PG admissions counselling that was held last year, the decision to lower the NEET PG cut-off was made.

The results of round 2 NEET PG 2022 counselling was also made available at the official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website - mcc.nic.in.