NEET PG 2022: Karnataka HC stays counselling to PG courses for 2022

Bengaluru: The NEET Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 counselling procedure was stopped by the Karnataka High Court. According to KEA, PG counselling has been discontinued under the High Court's directives. The KEA announcement stated that the matter would be called on October 30, 2022, for further consideration. "Interim decision passed today in WP Nos. 20512/2022 and 20701/2022, the Hon'ble High Court has stopped all further process of counselling and admission to PG courses for the year 2022," said the statement by KEA, Karnataka Common Entrance Test.

For admission to PG medical and dentistry programmes, KEA has updated the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 counselling schedule. "With the exception of in-service applicants, the first round seat allocation result for admission to PG medical and PG dental programmes has been announced on October 14, 2022. Candidates are advised to take the necessary actions in accordance with the updated schedule that is provided below after seat allocation, according to a KEA release.

The updated KEA schedule stipulates that the Choice-1 and Choice-2 applicants must pay the fees by October 18 in order to participate. The candidates can turn in their original paperwork between October 17 and October 19, and they have until October 20 to report to the designated medical and dental colleges.

But now that PG counselling has been halted, aspirants must wait for further HC directives.