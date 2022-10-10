NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: MCC application for NRI conversion starts for round 2

Representational image |

New Delhi: A notice has been issued for the candidates claiming NRI status by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which oversees National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling. Candidates who desire to change their nationality from Indian to NRI should send their application and supporting documentation to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. For Round 2 of NEET PG counselling 2022 for admission to MD, MS, Diploma, and MDS seats, applicants who wish to have their nationality changed from Indian to NRI may mail their request between October 10 (5 pm) and October 11. (5 pm).

“Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within the stipulated time,” said the official statement by MCC.

According to the MCC statement, once the category is changed from Indian to NRI, the applicant will be treated as an NRI in all subsequent rounds of NEET PG counselling. Additionally, once the category is changed to NRI, candidates will no longer be eligible for benefits under the Muslim Minority Quota, Jain Minority Quota, or any other quota.

NEET PG Counselling Round 2: Here's how the documents have to be submitted for NRI conversion