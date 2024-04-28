 CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

The CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to commence on May 15 and will continue till May 24, with a total of 63 papers.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
UGC Chairman M. Jagadish Kumar | UGC

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, recently announced that the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate exam or CUET UG 2024, is expected to be released by May 5.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website in the second week of May. The CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to commence on May 15 and will continue till May 24, with a total of 63 papers.

The NTA will conduct the exam in hybrid mode, which includes a Computer-based test mode (CBT) as well as pen and paper mode. All the exams will be held for 45 minutes except for Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, and General Test, which will be conducted for 60 minutes.

Earlier, Jagadesh Kumar had mentioned that normalisation of scores for the CUET UG will not be required this year. He noted that if exams are held on multiple days for the same paper, normalisation is required as it "is a scientific method."

However, this year, by adopting the OMR mode, a large number of centers will be available at schools and colleges, enabling them to conduct the test across the country on the same day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

Maharashtra: Summer Vacations Announced Early For Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Maharashtra: Summer Vacations Announced Early For Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

No Book With 'Objectionable Content' Prescribed: Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department...

No Book With 'Objectionable Content' Prescribed: Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department...