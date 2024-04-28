CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

UGC Chairman M. Jagadish Kumar | UGC

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, recently announced that the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate exam or CUET UG 2024, is expected to be released by May 5.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website in the second week of May. The CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to commence on May 15 and will continue till May 24, with a total of 63 papers.

The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024. pic.twitter.com/4ADFQgXOHK — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 28, 2024

The NTA will conduct the exam in hybrid mode, which includes a Computer-based test mode (CBT) as well as pen and paper mode. All the exams will be held for 45 minutes except for Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, and General Test, which will be conducted for 60 minutes.

Earlier, Jagadesh Kumar had mentioned that normalisation of scores for the CUET UG will not be required this year. He noted that if exams are held on multiple days for the same paper, normalisation is required as it "is a scientific method."

However, this year, by adopting the OMR mode, a large number of centers will be available at schools and colleges, enabling them to conduct the test across the country on the same day.