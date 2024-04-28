 Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPhysics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

Pandey shared his experience speaking at the best institutions in a touching Hindi caption. He underlined how crucial it is for Indian students to use their education and talents to advance their own country.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Physics Wallah Urges Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral | Instagram/physicswallah

Alakh Pandey, referred to as Physics Wallah, recently shared an account of his inspirational lectures at prestigious foreign universities on Instagram, which quickly gained viral popularity. Pandey encouraged Indian students attending Harvard, Stanford, and the University of California to think about going back to India to help with the country's growth.

The post quickly garnered popularity on social media with hundreds of people commenting on the post.

Pandey shared his experience speaking at the best institutions in a touching Hindi caption. He underlined how crucial it is for Indian students to use their education and talents to advance their own country.

Read Also
PhysicsWallah Responds To Allegations Of Obscene Video Screening In Srinagar Class
article-image

"I received speaking invitations from Stanford, Harvard, and the University of California. I inspired Indian students to make meaningful contributions to their home country, whether they were staying there or returning," the author wrote.

"Certainly, our nation has many flaws, but no nation is flawless," However, Pandey noted in his post that the nation's youth must be better utilised.

Post quickly went viral on Instagram

Netizens applauded this gesture of Pandey, with one user commenting, "What a man❤️...... What an inspiration🙌" Another user lauded his successful journey and commented, "From Bishop Johnson School and College Civillines prayagraj to Harvard."

While another user commented, "Should We Bow ?? Yeah He is The real King !!"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

Maharashtra: Summer Vacations Announced Early For Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Maharashtra: Summer Vacations Announced Early For Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

No Book With 'Objectionable Content' Prescribed: Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department...

No Book With 'Objectionable Content' Prescribed: Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department...