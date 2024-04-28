Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

Physics Wallah Urges Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral | Instagram/physicswallah

Alakh Pandey, referred to as Physics Wallah, recently shared an account of his inspirational lectures at prestigious foreign universities on Instagram, which quickly gained viral popularity. Pandey encouraged Indian students attending Harvard, Stanford, and the University of California to think about going back to India to help with the country's growth.

The post quickly garnered popularity on social media with hundreds of people commenting on the post.



Pandey shared his experience speaking at the best institutions in a touching Hindi caption. He underlined how crucial it is for Indian students to use their education and talents to advance their own country.

Read Also PhysicsWallah Responds To Allegations Of Obscene Video Screening In Srinagar Class

"I received speaking invitations from Stanford, Harvard, and the University of California. I inspired Indian students to make meaningful contributions to their home country, whether they were staying there or returning," the author wrote.



"Certainly, our nation has many flaws, but no nation is flawless," However, Pandey noted in his post that the nation's youth must be better utilised.

Post quickly went viral on Instagram

Netizens applauded this gesture of Pandey, with one user commenting, "What a man❤️...... What an inspiration🙌" Another user lauded his successful journey and commented, "From Bishop Johnson School and College Civillines prayagraj to Harvard."

While another user commented, "Should We Bow ?? Yeah He is The real King !!"