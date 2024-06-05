NEET 2024 Result: AIR 1 Aims To Attend Research Projects Abroad

Krishnamurti Pankaj Shiwal |

Krishnamurti Pankaj Shiwal from Akola, Maharashtra, who has secured the all-India rank (AIR) 1 in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024, wants to go overseas for conferences and research work. He is enrolled in RLT Science College, Akola.

Exhibiting his joy, Shiwal says that he feels really good and that he has never experienced the feeling before.

Highlighting the routine that helped him score 99.99%, Shiwal said, "During 11th and 12th, when the classes were ongoing, I used to attend them at the respective times. If there was a morning class, I used to wake up between 4 am and 5 am, and then study until I went to class. After classes, I studied from noon until 7-8 pm. Then after dinner, I just relaxed."

Discussing his revision schedule, Shiwal said, "During revision, I used to wake up early and then study for around 10 hours with breaks in between. It was a monotonous schedule. Our classes gave us a planner according to which I studied."

"By the end of the preparation, I started to solve full syllabus mock tests or 720 marks mock tests. I solved around 180-200 full-length tests which helped me a lot. It helped me identify the weak areas," he added.

When discussing being demotivated during the process of NEET UG preparation, Shiwal said, "Sometimes it was demotivating when we didn't score as much in tests. We were never constant in our tests. So it felt demotivating, and sometimes it felt sad. But it's all just temporary. After NEET, the result comes, the hard work pays off.”

He stated, "I was staying away from family to prepare for the NEET UG Exam. Thus, yes, I had to cope with little and major study-related issues. It was fairly easy for me to handle. A month or two before I arrived in Nagpur, my parents had made the necessary preparations for me. I had psychologically prepared myself to study and be alone myself."

Shiwal's mother is a lecturer and the director of RLT Science College in Akola, while his father is a businessman.

Looking ahead, Shiwal aspires to get admission in AIIMS, Delhi, and pursue MBBS.

He said, “I intend to travel overseas for conferences and research projects, but I do not currently have any plans to pursue a career or study abroad."