 NEET UG Website Crashes After Results Released, Candidates Unable To View Results
NEET UG Website Crashes After Results Released, Candidates Unable To View Results

Candidates are unable to access their NEET UG results

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

NTA released the NEET UG 2024 result on 4 June, 2024, Tuesday at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. The official website is currently not responding due to heavy traffic. The site is currently showing "504 Gateway Timeout Error".

Aspirants can alternatively check their NEET UG 2024 result on the NTA website, neet.ntaonline.in.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of neet.ntaonline.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Save a hard copy of the same for further purpose.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website.

