AAI Junior Executive Result 2026 Declared At aai.aero; Check PDF lists Shortlisted Candidates Here | File Pic (Representative Image)

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026: The AAI Junior Executive 2026 results are available on the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) official website, www.aai.aero. The candidates who were tentatively shortlisted for the Application Verification procedure have had their application numbers published in a PDF list.

According to the official announcement, the list includes candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the application verification process for the Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical) position under Advertisement No. 09/2025/CHQ. The candidates were selected based on their scores on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023, GATE 2024, and GATE 2025.

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the result PDF by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to www.aai.aero, the official website of the Airports Authority of India.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage's Careers section.

Step 3: Click the link under Advertisement No. 09/2025/CHQ for the Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical) outcome 2026.

Step 4: After downloading the PDF, use the "Ctrl + F" key to look up your application number.

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026: Details mentioned in the pdf

The PDF contains the application numbers of candidates who have qualified the cutoff marks.

Only those applicants whose application numbers appear in the list have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The result does not include individual scores or ranks, only shortlisted application numbers.

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026: What's next?

Only candidates whose application numbers appear in the list are eligible to proceed further.

AAI has clarified that the shortlisting is provisional, subject to verification of eligibility conditions mentioned in the recruitment notification.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the Application Verification stage.

Candidates must produce original documents during verification.

Documents required include:

Educational qualification certificates

GATE scorecards (2023, 2024, and 2025, as applicable)

Date of birth proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

Any other documents mentioned in the official call letter

Call letters for application verification will be sent soon to the registered email addresses of shortlisted candidates.

Any inconsistency discovered during application verification could result in the cancellation of a candidate at any point during the hiring process. In order to prevent missing any important correspondence from the Airports Authority of India, candidates are encouraged to check their emails, including the spam and promotional sections.