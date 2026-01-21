 Bar Council Of India Allows Final-Year Students To Take AIBE; Exam To Be Conducted Twice Annually
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBar Council Of India Allows Final-Year Students To Take AIBE; Exam To Be Conducted Twice Annually

Bar Council Of India Allows Final-Year Students To Take AIBE; Exam To Be Conducted Twice Annually

The Bar Council of India has announced that the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will now be held twice a year. Final-year law students will be allowed to appear for the exam, subject to clearing their final semester.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Bar Council of India (BCI) | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India notified the Supreme Court that the AIBE Exam would be conducted twice a year. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will be open to final semester law students, according to a BCI announcement. The date of the AIBE 21 Exam 2026 is June 7, 2026.The AIBE 21 Application Form 2025 will be available to candidates between February 11, 2026, and April 30, 2026.

The Bench, which consists of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, was also informed by the BCI that AIBE will henceforth take place twice a year rather than only once. A plea requesting the court's consideration of these matters was likewise dismissed by the court.

"This is the case in which it was requested that last semester's students be allowed to sit for the AIBE. We have established the guidelines. The final semester students will be permitted to take the AIBE if they pass the final (semester) exam, according to a BCI lawyer.

The exam will be held at least twice a year.The petitioner's attorney claims that the writ petition's goal has been fulfilled. According to the directive, "BCI has already framed AIBE rules 2026."

FPJ Shorts
'Emmanuel Not Gonna Be There Long': US President Donald Trump Snubs French President's Proposed G-7 Meet On Greenland
'Emmanuel Not Gonna Be There Long': US President Donald Trump Snubs French President's Proposed G-7 Meet On Greenland
'India & Pakistan Were Going To Go Nuclear': US President Donald Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending Conflict
'India & Pakistan Were Going To Go Nuclear': US President Donald Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending Conflict
Dhurandhar 2 Getting Postponed To Avoid Clash With Toxic? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts
Dhurandhar 2 Getting Postponed To Avoid Clash With Toxic? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts
'Should Not Allow Old Issues To Overshadow Party's Interests': TTV Dhinakaran As AMMK Set To Rejoin NDA Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
'Should Not Allow Old Issues To Overshadow Party's Interests': TTV Dhinakaran As AMMK Set To Rejoin NDA Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Candidates must pass their final semester law test in order to be permitted to take the AIBE. By enabling law graduates to enrol as advocates and begin their practice right away after graduation rather than waiting for the following exam cycle, this measure aims to save time for them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip Out At ssc.gov.in; Skill Test In January 28–29
SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip Out At ssc.gov.in; Skill Test In January 28–29
Bar Council Of India Allows Final-Year Students To Take AIBE; Exam To Be Conducted Twice Annually
Bar Council Of India Allows Final-Year Students To Take AIBE; Exam To Be Conducted Twice Annually
AAI Junior Executive Result 2026 Declared At aai.aero; Check PDF lists Shortlisted Candidates Here
AAI Junior Executive Result 2026 Declared At aai.aero; Check PDF lists Shortlisted Candidates Here
Mumbai News: 366 Students From BMC-Run CBSE Schools To Appear For Class 10 Board Exams For First...
Mumbai News: 366 Students From BMC-Run CBSE Schools To Appear For Class 10 Board Exams For First...
Mumbai University Demonstrates Robotic Lake Cleaning At Nilje–Mauli
Mumbai University Demonstrates Robotic Lake Cleaning At Nilje–Mauli