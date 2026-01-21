Bar Council Of India Allows Final-Year Students To Take AIBE; Exam To Be Conducted Twice Annually

Bar Council of India (BCI) | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India notified the Supreme Court that the AIBE Exam would be conducted twice a year. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will be open to final semester law students, according to a BCI announcement. The date of the AIBE 21 Exam 2026 is June 7, 2026.The AIBE 21 Application Form 2025 will be available to candidates between February 11, 2026, and April 30, 2026.

The Bench, which consists of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, was also informed by the BCI that AIBE will henceforth take place twice a year rather than only once. A plea requesting the court's consideration of these matters was likewise dismissed by the court.

"This is the case in which it was requested that last semester's students be allowed to sit for the AIBE. We have established the guidelines. The final semester students will be permitted to take the AIBE if they pass the final (semester) exam, according to a BCI lawyer.

The exam will be held at least twice a year.The petitioner's attorney claims that the writ petition's goal has been fulfilled. According to the directive, "BCI has already framed AIBE rules 2026."

Candidates must pass their final semester law test in order to be permitted to take the AIBE. By enabling law graduates to enrol as advocates and begin their practice right away after graduation rather than waiting for the following exam cycle, this measure aims to save time for them.