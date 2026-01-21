SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip Out At ssc.gov.in; Skill Test In January 28–29

SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip: The city notification slip for the SSC Stenograpgher skill test has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission. The SSC Stenographer city intimation slip 2025 can be downloaded by candidates taking the talent exam by going to the official website, ssc.gov.in. To download the SSC Stenographer city slip, they must enter their registration number and password.

Candidates should be aware that the SSC Steno skill test will be administered at 80, 100, and 120 words per minute (WPM) on computers in both Hindi and English. For the purpose of hiring stenographers for a variety of ministries, departments, and organisations, SSC administers stenographer exams for Grades C (Group B Non-Gazetted) and D (Group C).

SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip: Important dates

Exam: SSC Stenographer Skill Test

Dates: January 28 and January 29, 2026

Admit Card Release: Likely between January 25 and January 26, 2026 (2–3 days before the exam)

SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 1,590 posts

Grade-wise Break-up:

Grade C: 230 posts

Grade D: 1,360 posts

Category-wise Vacancies Available For:

Unreserved (UR)

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

They must follow these instructions in order to download the SSC Steno skill test city notification slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the candidate's login on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your password and registration number.

Step 4: The SSC Stenographer notification slip will be shown.

Step 5: Examine and download it.