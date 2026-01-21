Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026 Released At mahahsscboard.in; Board Exams From February 20 To March 18

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: The MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th hall pass for 2026 was made available today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The Maharashtra Board's SSC 10th test will be administered on paper between February 20 and March 18, 2026. The official Maharashtra SSC 2026 hall pass is available for download at mahahsscboard.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Maharashtra hall passes for the SSC 2026 must be downloaded from the official website by schools connected to the MSBSHSE board and given to students prior to tests.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: Exam dates

Exam start date: February 20, 2026

Exam end date: March 18, 2026

Exam shifts:

- First shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

- Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Applicable for: SSC (Class 10) students

Note: Shift timing will vary depending on the subject

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: Website to download hall ticket

- mahahsscboard.in

- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download hall ticket

By following these instructions, private students and appropriate school administrators can download the MAHA Class 10 admission card from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra Board's official webpage at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click the SSC link under the most recent notifications.

Step 3: Look for the "Login for Institute" area by scrolling.

Step 4: To access the SSC option, click "Sign in here."

Step 5: After entering your password and username, click "Submit."

Step 6: Download the Maharashtra SSC hall pass by selecting a range of roll numbers.

Step 7: Take a print out of the hall ticket.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: Correction error

After paying fees, the relevant schools must submit online correction requests via the "Application Correction" link in the event that personal information, such as name, mother's name, or date of birth, is incorrect. Corrected Maha SSC hall passes will be accessible via the "Correction Admit Card" option after they have been approved by the Divisional Board. Modifications pertaining to subjects or media must be communicated directly to the Divisional Board. Schools must attach the correct photo and verify it with the headmaster's or principal's signature and seal if the photo on the Maharashtra 10 admit card is ambiguous.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: Exam timetable

Exam Timings:

Morning Shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM (for select papers)

-February 20, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi)

3 PM to 6 PM: Second or Third Language (German, French)

-February 21, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Vocational/Technical Subjects (e.g., Multi Skill Assistant Technician, Agriculture, Mechanical Technology, etc.)

-February 23, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language (Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi)

11 AM to 1 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-February 25, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language

3 PM to 5 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-February 27, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: First Language English and Third Language English

-March 4, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language Hindi

11 AM to 1 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-March 6, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Mathematics Part I – Algebra

Arithmetic (for eligible Divyang Candidates)

-March 9, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Mathematics Part II – Geometry

-March 11, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Science and Technology Part I

11 AM to 1:30 PM: Physiology & Hygiene (for eligible Divyang Candidates)

-March 13, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Science and Technology Part II

-March 16, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science)

-March 18, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Social Sciences Paper II (Geography)