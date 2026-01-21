 Mumbai News: 366 Students From BMC-Run CBSE Schools To Appear For Class 10 Board Exams For First Time
Mumbai News: 366 Students From BMC-Run CBSE Schools To Appear For Class 10 Board Exams For First Time

In a first, 366 students from 10 BMC-run CBSE-affiliated schools will appear for the Class 10 board examinations beginning February 17. The civic body has arranged practice sessions and support from private school teachers to help students prepare for key subjects.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:55 AM IST
article-image
Students of BMC-run CBSE-affiliated schools prepare for their first-ever Class 10 board examinations scheduled from February 17 to March 11 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 20: In a first, 366 students from 10 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will appear for the Class 10 board examinations scheduled from February 17 to March 11.

Non-state board schools under BMC

The BMC currently runs 18 non-state board schools which were opened in XX, out of which students from 10 schools will appear for the Class 10 board exams for the first time.

Preparation support for students

To help the students, the civic body has set up practice sessions, while the schools have also sought guidance from private schools.

Expert assistance from private schools

Officials of the BMC said, “The students are solving practice question papers for the examination. Apart from this, expert teachers from some private schools are also assisting the students to prepare for the exams.”

“The expert teachers are helping the students to write the exam papers, focusing on subjects of Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English, Information and Communication Technology,” they stated.

