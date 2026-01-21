 Mumbai University Demonstrates Robotic Lake Cleaning At Nilje–Mauli
Mumbai University showcased a robotic lake-cleaning demonstration at Nilje–Mauli Lake in Kalyan–Dombivli using “Matstya”, a sludge-cleaning robot developed by JANYU Tech. Conducted with KDMC, the trial highlighted eco-friendly waste removal, reduced human effort, and potential for large-scale lake rejuvenation.

Updated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:28 AM IST
Mumbai: In a step towards environmental conservation, the University of Mumbai conducted a robotic cleaning demonstration at the Nilje–Mauli Lake in the Kalyan–Dombivli region. The initiative, undertaken by the Centre of Excellence in Robotics at the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Kalyan.

Deployment of ‘Matstya’

The robot called “Matstya”, a heavy-duty sludge cleaning robot developed by JANYU Tech, was deployed in the lake. The robot efficiently removed bottom sludge and floating waste while ensuring minimal disturbance to the aquatic ecosystem.

Municipal Collaboration

The testing of the robot was carried out in collaboration with the Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation.

Multi-Waterbody Capability

This robot is capable of removing bottom sludge and floating debris from lakes with minimal environmental impact and can effectively operate in lakes, rivers, canals, and large reservoirs.

Efficiency and Sustainability

This robot, which operates stably on water, reduces reliance on human labor, increases safety, and saves costs. Its design, which allows for easy use in various water bodies, proves extremely useful for lake rejuvenation, water quality improvement, and sustainable water resource management.

KDMC Response

Following the demonstration, the KDMC administration expressed satisfaction with the robot's efficiency and stated that an official rate list for bottom sludge cleaning and mid-lake stacking would be issued.

Academic–Industry Partnership

This initiative, led by Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Raja, Co-founder and Managing Director of Janyu Tech, and KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, is considered an excellent example of collaboration between academia, industry, and local government bodies, and its importance in achieving sustainable development goals will be highlighted.

