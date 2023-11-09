NCERT Sets Up Panel For Indian Knowledge System Integration In Books | Representational Image (Deepak Sethi)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has notified a 19-member committee to ensure integration of the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in new school textbooks across subjects for classes 3 to 12, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The “Curriculum Area Group (CAG): Indian Knowledge System”, is chaired by MD Srinivas, Chairman of Centre for Policy Studies in Chennai and it has been formed in continuation of another 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) that was notified in July to finalise the curriculum, textbooks and learning material for these classes, HT said.

The committee will prepare documents in three languages – Hindi, English and Urdu. “It will submit the syllabus to NCERT and NSTC by November 20. The timeline for submitting the first draft of textbooks and teaching learning material is December 31, and their final versions by January 31, 2024,” a senior official told HT.

NCERT had announced in July that it had formed the NSTC that will be led by MC Pant, chancellor of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), and co-chaired by Professor Manjul Bhargava from Princeton University, as announced by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous government organization.